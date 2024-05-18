ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has advised pilgrims to always adhere to the advice and guidelines provided by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) throughout their stay in Makkah and Madinah.

His Royal Highness urged the pilgrims to maintain a high level of discipline and comply with the regulations set by TH and the Saudi Arabian government.

“Muslims in the state of Kedah should be grateful, as Tabung Haji always cares for the welfare of the Hajj pilgrims by organising various courses and providing good services and facilities both here and in the holy land.

“Hajj pilgrims need not worry, make sincere intentions and open your hearts to perform the Hajj rituals well, besides following all the advice and instructions given by Tabung Haji,“ he said at the Farewell Ceremony for Hajj Pilgrims from Kedah at a hotel here today.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali and TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

His Royal Highness also requested the pilgrims to pray for the well-being and protection of Malaysia.

A total of 142 Hajj pilgrims from the state departed from Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Kepala Batas, here to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today, and are scheduled to depart for the holy land on a special Hajj charter flight MH8082 tonight.

The flight, which is scheduled to depart at 10.50 pm, comprises the 142 pilgrims from Kedah and another 142 pilgrims from Johor, and is expected to arrive in Madinah at 2.35 am Saudi Arabian time.

A total of 31,600 pilgrims from Malaysia are expected to perform the Hajj this year, with more than 7,000 pilgrims already present in the holy land.