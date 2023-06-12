Prasarana offering 25 % discount to Bukit Jalil LRT for MADANI Govt’s First Anniversary Celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the MADANI Government’s First Anniversary Programme to be held at Bukit Jalil from Dec 8 to 10 here, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is offering discounts of up to 25 percent for rail and transit bus services to and from the Bukit Jalil LRT station.

In a statement today, Prasarana announced that the discount is available for both tokens and Touch ‘n Go cards used to and from the Bukit Jalil LRT station.

“However, the discount does not apply for travel passes and existing concession cards,” the statement said.

It said there will also be 10 buses to provide free services to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, departing from MRANTI Park (Zone A), Astro Bukit Jalil (Zone B), Pavilion Bukit Jalil (Zone C), and the Endah Parade Bus Station (Zone D).

Prasarana advised passengers using Touch ‘n Go to ensure their cards have a minimum of RM10 to facilitate a smooth transit through the station.

Further information may be obtained from the PULSE app, Rapid KL’s official social media account, or its website at www.myrapid.com.my - Bernama