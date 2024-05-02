Prisons Dept allows Chinese New Year visits on Feb 12-13

KUALA LUMPUR: Families of prison inmates will be allowed to visit them from Feb 12 to 13 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Prisons Department said that the visit also involved inmates at moral rehabilitation centres, special rehabilitation centres, special detention centres and Henry Gurney School with priority given to Chinese inmates only.

According to the statement, the visits can held through two options, namely face-to-face and online (online/video call) where the online method will be implemented for three days, from 14 to 16.

“Visitors who choose the face-to-face method must comply with conditions such as the visiting hours from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm; perform an RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test (swab/saliva) valid three days after sample collection and be asymptomatic and must bring a visit card as well as an identification card to facilitate visitation matters.

“In addition, visitors are not allowed to bring any food and drink to the inmates and are not encouraged to give money to the inmates since all basic facilities have been provided by the Prison Department,“ it said in a statement.

The Prison Department also said that the visits are only allowed to those who make an appointment, namely through the i-Visit system at www.prison.gov.my, phone calls and e-mails or letters to the respective institutions.

“The institutions will set the date and session of the meeting after the reservation is made and visitors need to contact the relevant institutions to get more information,“ read the statement.–Bernama