KLIA Aerotrain service resumes after pump failure during heavy rain

SEPANG: The KLIA Aerotrain service at Terminal 1 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA1) experienced a temporary suspension earlier today following heavy rainfall that caused water accumulation in the tunnel.

Malaysia Airports confirmed the disruption occurred at 11 am due to a technical fault in one of the drainage pumps.

The airport operator stated that the tunnel’s drainage system is designed to handle water ingress during severe weather, but a malfunction prevented automatic water removal.

“As a safety precaution, train operations were suspended until the water was manually cleared and the tracks were confirmed safe for use,“ Malaysia Airports said in a statement.

Service resumed at 12.15 pm after clearance from technical and safety teams. During the disruption, passengers were transported via airside shuttle buses, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to the satellite terminal.

Malaysia Airports assured that repairs are underway to improve the pump system’s performance for future weather events.

“Our technical teams are closely monitoring the Aerotrain system during these early stages of operations to ensure any necessary adjustments are promptly addressed,“ it added.

The Aerotrain, a key feature of KLIA since 1998, recently resumed full operations after a RM456 million upgrade.

The new driverless trains, Alstom Innovia APM 300R, can carry up to 270 passengers per trip and reach speeds of 56 km/h, reducing travel time between terminals to under three minutes. - Bernama