Tokyo to host elite international cycling race on July 13

THE Grand Cycle Tokyo Executive Committee has confirmed that “The Road Race Tokyo Tama 2025” will be held on July 13, showcasing top-tier cycling talent from around the world.

The event will take place in Tokyo’s Tama area, a venue previously used for a major international sporting event in 2021.

The elite men’s road race, classified as a Continental Circuit Class 2 event by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), will see 102 riders from 17 teams competing.

Eight international teams and nine Japanese squads will participate, ensuring a high level of competition.

Key international teams include Solution Tech Vini Fantini (Italy), Terengganu Cycling Team (Malaysia), Roojai Insurance (Thailand), and Wanty-Nippo-Re Uz (Belgium).

The participation of Solution Tech Vini Fantini, featuring Japanese star Yukiya Arashiro, is expected to draw significant local interest.

Japanese teams such as Team Bridgestone Cycling, JCL Team Ukyo, and Kinan Racing Team will also compete, adding depth to the field.

The event will further expand its appeal with a women’s race and para-cycling competitions.

To cater to global fans, the race will be streamed online, allowing cycling enthusiasts worldwide to watch the action live. - Bernama