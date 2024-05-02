Proposed power plant in Labuan still in preliminary stage - Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said the proposed construction of a new power plant in Labuan is still at a preliminary stage.

“As such, we are unable to disclose any information about it at this juncture,“ the national oil firm said in a reply to Bernama on the progress of the new power plant.

The proposed project by Petronas was mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in December as a long-term solution to the power supply disruptions in Labuan.

Once completed, the new power plant will assist in boosting the operational capacity of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), currently the electricity supply operator in Labuan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the proposed power plant, spearheaded by Petronas, is a collaborative effort with the Sabah Energy Commission and SESB, set to be completed in 2027. - Bernama