PSI Project: Handing over of boats to fishermen set to be completed in 2026

GEORGE TOWN: The process of handing over boat and engine assistance to eligible fishermen in the Penang South Island (PSI) project area is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, said Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

He said 318 fishermen in the Level 1 area, namely Permatang Tepi Laut, Sungai Batu, Gertak Sanggul and Teluk Kumbar, registered with the Fisheries Department are eligible for boat and engine assistance under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) scheme.

“The handing over of the boats and engines as well as related equipment has been done in stages since last year to ensure the boat procurement and construction process can go through smoothly since there are many recipients.

“We are targeting handing over 10 boats each month but it depends on the process of boat procurement and construction and supply of related equipment, which takes time,” he said.

He said this at the ceremony to present the boats and engines and the presentation of prizes for excellence and admission to institutions of higher learning (IPT) at Unit Nelayan Permatang Tepi Laut, here, today.

At the event, 38 fishermen from the Permatang Tepi Laut received mock boat keys and engines from Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohamed Abdul Hamid while 12 fishermen received nets.

Meanwhile, 11 fishermen’s children received prizes for excellence and admission into the IPTs.

Farizan said Koperasi Komuniti Pulau Pinang Selatan Bhd is currently managing the boat procurement and supply process under the supervision of Silicon Island Development (SID), the developer of the PSI project.

The boats offered under the SIMP scheme are 8.23 metres in size and equipped with 90/100HP horsepower engines and equipment like Global Positioning System (GPS), sonar and robots.

He said that, as of today, 41 fishermen from Permatang Tepi Laut and the group of early recipients from Level 1 had received the assistance.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the assistance would enable fishermen to travel faster and further as their new boats are bigger.

He added that this would enable fishermen to improve the socioeconomics of their families and contribute towards efforts to preserve the fisheries sector.–Bernama