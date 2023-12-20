Puchong landslide: Piles installation to be completed in four days - MBSJ

PUCHONG: Works to install piles to stabilise soil movement in the landslide area along Jalan Wawasan in Taman Wawasan, here, is expected to be completed within four days.

Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said to date, a total of 121 out of the 375 piles have been placed.

“After the installation of the iron piles is completed, the process of restoring the slope to its original structure will be carried out before proceeding with road leveling works,” he told Bernama at the incident control post here today.

He said the cause of the landslide, which struck on Saturday, is still being investigated by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience.

The occupants of nine terraced houses in the residential area were ordered to evacuate following the landslide. -Bernama