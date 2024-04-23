Puzzle for police: Skull and bones found in Kledang Saiong Forest

IPOH: A puzzle has emerged for police with the mysterious find of a human skull and bones in the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve here yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the skull and bones were discovered by members of the public who were out in the vicinity for recreation at about 11 am.

“Acting on information, police with assistance from the forensic unit (D10) and the K9 detection dog unit from the Perak contingent police headquarters went to the scene of the reported incident.

“An inspection led to the discovery of the skull and a bone at the scene,“ he said.

Abang Zainal said with the identity of the victim yet to be ascertained, the case has been classified as sudden death for now.

“We ask people who have information regarding this incident or missing family members to contact the Ipoh District Control Centre (DCC) of Ipoh IPD at 05-2542222.

In an unrelated incident, he said a 42-year-old food delivery man died in a collision between his motorcycle and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a 61-year-old elderly man on Jalan Lebuh Meru Raya here yesterday.

He said in the accident that happened at 7.52 pm, the victim died of severe head injuries at the scene while the MPV driver was unhurt.

“According to our investigation, the accident occurred when the victim coming from the direction of Ipoh heading towards Lebuh Meru Raya collided with an MPV coming from the direction of Meru Raya and crossing the entrance road to the intersection of Jalan Meru Impian A4,“ he said.

He added that the body of the victim was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem in the case investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1977.