Queen ‘touched’ to meet special child again

KUALA LUMPUR: Queen of Malaysia Raja Zarith Sofiah said she was moved to be reunited with a special child Tay Xiu Jin whom Her Majesty first met eight years ago.

The second meeting with Tay, who is now 24 years old, happened by chance when Her Majesty was strolling to buy Raya sweets ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration in Johor Bahru recently and ran into each other.

“I was really moved and happy when she (Tay) still remembered me. This was a pretty sweet meeting.

“As always being emphasised by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, the importance of unity between races and respect for all groups of society.

“At the same time, let’s not forget these special people,“ Raja Zarith Sofiah told the Royal Press Office (RPO) in a statement, which was uploaded in a message shared through Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

Her Majesty’s first meeting with Tay was on Jan 24, 2016 when the special child was just 16, when Raja Zarith Sofiah as Sultanah of Johor feted 350 members of the Johor Bahru Kiwanis Club in conjunction with the annual children’s celebration at a theme park in Johor Bahru.

According to the message in the RPO post, Raja Zarith Sofiah’s heart has always been very close to special children as far as can be remembered and Her Majesty places great emphasis on their welfare.

In addition, Her Majesty always visits and spends time with special children in Johor.

Her Majesty's first meeting with Tay was on Jan 24, 2016 when the special child was just 16, when Raja Zarith Sofiah as Sultanah of Johor feted 350 members of the Johor Bahru Kiwanis Club in conjunction with the annual children's celebration at a theme park in Johor Bahru.

According to the message in the RPO post, Raja Zarith Sofiah's heart has always been very close to special children as far as can be remembered and Her Majesty places great emphasis on their welfare.

In addition, Her Majesty always visits and spends time with special children in Johor.