Queen visits family of Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today visited the family of Squadron 503 Air Tactical Officer, Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohd Marzukhi, who died when two helicopters collided and crashed at the navy base in Lumut, Perak, at 9.32 am on April 23.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, a sombre atmosphere enveloped the residence of the deceased’s family, at Taman Senawang Perdana in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, when Her Majesty met with Mohammad Amirulfaris’ widow, Siti Aisyah Mohd Roslan.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also met with the deceased’s two young sons, aged seven and two.

ALSO READ: Helicopter tragedy: Funerals for 10 RMN heroes completed

“Her Majesty spent time with the deceased’s widow, parents and two siblings, to see how they were coping, before presenting a personal donation to Siti Aisyah,” read the post.

The Queen was accompanied by the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; the wife of Defence Minister Datin Seri Rosni Omar; and the wife of Deputy Defence Minister Dalilah Awaludin.

Mohammad Amirulfaris, 35, was one of 10 RMN personnel who perished in the tragedy of two helicopters belonging to the RMN crashing in Lumut, Perak, while conducting a rehearsal for a fly-past in conjunction with the RMN’s 90th anniversary, on April 23.

Mohammad Amirulfaris was laid to rest at the Senawang Muslim Cemetery, Negeri Sembilan, on Thursday (April 25).

ALSO READ: RMN anniversary marked in different tone, those gone will always be remembered