Rafizi: PADU secure despite millions of cyber attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli (pix) today assured that the Central Database Hub (PADU) remains secure despite facing over two million hacking attempts every week.

He said that these attacks occur in various forms, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) and breach attempts on the firewall since the system was launched on Jan 2.

“I can state that PADU is still secure due to the swift actions taken by the system development team.

“The government has also decided to implement geo-fencing. Only access within Malaysia can update PADU,“ he said when winding up debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for the Ministry of Economy in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Rafizi stated that a total of 4,292,912 individuals aged 18 and above, representing 19.5 percent of the total population of Malaysia, have registered and updated their information in PADU as of yesterday (March 10).

“If we include the number of registrations including those under 18 years old, it would be 5,946,708 people, which is 19.8 percent of the total population of the country,“ he said.

Rafizi added that PADU will be strengthened with the ability to update data in real-time to enable quick and automatic data sharing between departments and agencies.

“This means that if there is any data update in any ministry or department, it will automatically be reflected in the PADU database.

“...This initiative is taken to improve policy planning and data-driven programme implementation to ensure that the people receive the benefits they deserve,“ he said. -Bernama