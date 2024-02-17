Rahmah Sales programme helps people prepare for Ramadan

KOTA BHARU: The Rahmah Sales programme held throughout this month offers people the chance to buy essential items at subsidised prices in preparation for the arrival of Ramadan.

Consumers told Bernama that the programme serves as a platform that helps households, especially those from the B40 group, to save on expenses when buying their essential goods.

Aizan Mohamad, 51, said the Rahmah Sales is the preferred place for her to buy necessities at cheap prices in anticipation of the upcoming fasting month.

“The prices offered in this programme are unmatched elsewhere. Today, I shopped a little more for Ramadan.

“The stalls also offer more variety with the involvement of many other agencies, providing more choices of goods to buyers,“ she told Bernama when met at the Mini MADANI Carnival held in the compound of Flat Buluh Kubu here today.

For Che Sanah Mustapa, 74, the government’s initiative helps alleviate their financial burden and helps them manage their expenses.

“As we know, fasting month is approaching and the expenses for groceries usually doubles. This Rahmah Sales programme not only makes it easier for me to make preparations but also helps save costs.

“For example, shallots can be purchased for RM6.50 per kilogramme compared to RM10 elsewhere. I took the opportunity to stock up dry goods for the fasting month,“ said Che Sanah, who lives with her three children and three grandchildren in Kampung Salor here.

Meanwhile, Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, who launched the mini carnival said that the collaboration between the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), the Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and several other agencies provided more options for buyers.-Bernama