Ramadan Bazaar trader provides choices, value for money, all at just RM1

IPOH: As Ramadan Bazaars food prices are on the rise, Nurul Nartisa Ishak, 30, has done the opposite by maintaining her prices at just RM1.

Nurul Nartisa stated that she and her husband, Mohd Khairil Awilee, 38, decided to support the government’s Payung Rahmah initiative to offer such a low price to alleviate the burden of those in need.

“I sell at Rahmah prices so that everyone can afford it, and to provide more choices and value for money.

“If they have RM10, they can buy 10 different packets of food compared to only two or three types at normal prices,“ she said at her stall in Klebang Jaya here.

The mother of one, a 9-year-old, mentioned that her experience of selling nasi lemak exposed her to various segments of society, and made her realise that there are many people still in need.

The couple sources the food from 25 other vendors - offering chicken rice, butter chicken, soy sauce chicken, pasta, fried noodles, laksa, kerabu Maggi, 70 types of desserts, drinks and desserts, and more, all at a mere RM1.

They open their stall at 2.30 pm and sell approximately 1,500 to 2,000 food packets each day.

Nurul Nartisa, who is from Teluk Kumbar, Penang, admitted that the RM1 pricing introduced for this Ramadan is a big draw.

“I can still make a profit even if it’s not high, but I prioritise the two goals of helping the needy and providing options,“ she said.

Reflecting on their journey into the food industry, Nurul Nartisa, who previously worked as a waitress, shared that she and her husband, who is from Manjoi, have had a longstanding passion for the food business.

“Currently, we run a catering business, busy with orders around Perak. When there are no orders, we sell nasi lemak in the morning,“ she said.

“For now, I handle the orders at home, but we dream of having a restaurant someday,“ she added. -Bernama