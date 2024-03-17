Ramanan: 5,000 packets of bubur lambuk to be distributed in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,000 packets of bubur lambuk will be distributed at Ramadan bazaars, mosques and surau around the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency throughout this Ramadan month, said Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan.

Ramanan, who is also Sungai Buloh member of parliament (MP), said the free distribution of bubur lambuk aims to enliven the Ramadan atmosphere in the constituency, as it has become a tradition and a special treat during iftar.

“Yesterday, I took the opportunity to personally distribute bubur lambuk to the people of Sungai Buloh, meeting them in the spirit of unity and togetherness.

“A total of 500 packets of bubur lambuk were distributed at Saujana Utama Ramadan Bazaar and another 250 packets in mosques and surau around the area,” he said in a statement today.

Ramanan said he also had the opportunity to engage with traders and visitors and offer ‘duit raya’ to children.

He said that besides distributing bubur lambuk, the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre has lined up various programmes for the local Muslim community, including iftar sessions with asnaf, activities involving youth and orphans, and zakat distribution programmes.

According to Ramanan, he will continue donating his salary as an elected representative to mosques in his constituency.

“This has been my commitment since being elected as an MP and I intend to do so for the duration of my tenure,” he said. -Bernama