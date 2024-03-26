Ramanan: Continue practising politics of unity for community well-being

SUNGAI BULOH: All political party leaders should continue practising politics of unity to safeguard the welfare and harmony of society, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan.

He said the formula for political stability adopted by the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has brought stability and unity among the multiethnic population of this country.

“We need to move forward. We need to ensure the hopes of the people. It is important for the people’s problems to be addressed in a systematic and organised manner.

“Now, this formula has also been adopted in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency where we always prioritise unity, which will ultimately benefit all the people in this constituency,“ he said.

Ramanan, who is also the MP for Sungai Buloh, was speaking at the presentation of food baskets in the Paya Jaras state constituency, which was organised by the Sungai Buloh UMNO division.

At the event, 250 underprivileged families received food baskets to alleviate their burden in preparing for Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Also present were Sungai Buloh UMNO division chief Datuk Megat Firdouz Megat Junid and his deputy Mohd Yusuf Mat Zin.

“Thank you to the Sungai Buloh UMNO division, which always provides cooperation and support to me, including the Wanita, Youth and Puteri movements. This is the spirit of political unity for the future of the people,“ Ramanan said.

He said the programme served not only as a platform for charitable activities but also for political unity to assist the community.

He is open to jointly organising more welfare programmes for the benefit of Sungai Buloh residents.

“I welcome the organisation of more joint programmes with any political leader. I will always provide the appropriate cooperation and assistance,“ he said. -Bernama