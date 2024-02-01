Ramanan proposes to raise TEKUN allocation for Indian entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk R. Ramanan, has proposed the government increase the RM30 million allocation of the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) under the Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (TEKUN) Nasional in line with current challenges.

He said the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, has promised to bring the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“At the same time, Datuk Ewon also asked me to look at other needs that could benefit the Indian community, especially under the SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp), the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia and other agencies under the ministry.

“I understand that many entrepreneurs need support and assistance. We will help them the best way we can,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Ramanan met Ewon to discuss various programmes and the direction of the ministry for this year.

He said the meeting was the commitment to cooperate and maximise the ministry’s functions and roles in efforts to advance the entrepreneurial and cooperative sectors, adding that it reflected a collaborative spirit that will be the key driver for the country’s growth in economy and entrepreneurship.

Ramanan said he hoped he could provide strength and support in driving the ministry to continue serving the community and contributing to the country’s growth. -Bernama