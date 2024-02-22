Ray of hope: Malaysia redefines cancer care with innovative approaches

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has made significant strides in the field of cancer treatment, earning recognition as a premier destination for individuals seeking advanced care, coinciding with world’s Cancer Awareness Month.

In a statement, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) said Malaysia has emerged as a beacon of hope for patients battling cancer with its state-of-the-art medical facilities, renowned healthcare professionals, and commitment to innovative care.

In recent years, Malaysia has experienced a significant increase in medical tourism, particularly in the field of cancer treatment, welcoming over 1.3 million medical tourists in 2023, with a substantial number seeking cancer-related care.

This surge underscores the country’s growing reputation as a leading destination for individuals seeking effective and affordable cancer treatment options.

Having garnered international recognition for its excellence in cancer care and treatment, Malaysia’s healthcare system boasts advanced medical infrastructure, including internationally accredited hospitals and specialised cancer centres equipped with cutting-edge technology.

These facilities offer a comprehensive range of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and surgical interventions, which is tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

At the heart of Malaysia’s appeal is the expertise of its healthcare professionals with oncologists, surgeons, nurses and support staff undergoing rigorous training and accreditation to ensure patients receive top-notch treatment and personalised care throughout their cancer journey.

Beyond medical treatment, the country prioritises the holistic well-being of cancer patients, offering comprehensive support services to address their physical, emotional, and psychological needs.

To further bolster its position as a global hub for cancer treatment, Malaysia continues to invest in research and development, fostering collaborations with renowned institutions worldwide, which aim to drive innovation as well as improve treatment protocols, ultimately contribute to the global fight against cancer.-Bernama