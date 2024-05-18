BALIK PULAU: Police have recorded the statements of eight individuals to assist in their investigation into the case of a receipt issued by a fast-food restaurant that allegedly contained words deemed insulting to Islam.

Barat Daya District police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said two of the eight were workers at the fast-food chain.

“Further investigation is being conducted comprehensively, including tracking down individuals who wrote derogatory words in the ‘remark’ section of the food order,” he said when contacted today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

Yesterday, a picture of a receipt containing words deemed insulting to Islam, allegedly issued by a pizza restaurant at Kenari Avenue here, went viral on social media, with the words allegedly written by an individual on the remarks section when making the online order.

