Recipients want eMADANI credit to continue with an increased amount

IPOH: Recipients of the eMADANI credit of RM100, an initiative of the federal government, want the government to continue providing the e-cash assistance every year especially ahead of festive seasons, in addition to increasing the amount of the aid in the future.

A housewife from Felcra Changkat Lada, Kampung Gajah near here, Siti Norain Usop, 33, proposed the assistance be extended to senior citizens.

The mother of two said she applied for the e-cash at 8 am yesterday, and the RM100 was credited to her Touch n Go (TnG) account four hours later, adding that she would use the money to buy essentials and her children’s diapers.

“This assistance helps to reduce my self-employed husband’s expenses,” she said.

An airline worker, Anis Nadhirah Mohd Nasir, 39, hopes the government can continue providing the aid, especially during festive seasons to facilitate people to do their shopping.

“I hope that the government can increase the amount of the e-cash to tackle the rising cost of living,” she added.

Nurshafizah Suhairi, 28, from Gunung Semanggol who works as a shop assistant, shares Anis Nadhirah’s sentiment, adding that many people have shifted to cashless transactions for convenience.

“I wish the government does not impose any conditions on the e-cash use. Users should be free to make purchases, online or offline, because for many of those living in rural areas, payment applications at physical stores are limited, and this does not maximise the use of the aid,” she said.

A private sector worker, Rosdalilah Zahari, 41, said she did not expect the approval process to be so quick, adding that the money was credited to her TnG account on the same day.

“I plan to use the money to buy necessities. Thank you to the MADANI government, and I hope that such assistance can be continued in the future with an increased amount,” she added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the eMADANI credit, which is a one-off assistance, will benefit 10 million eligible adult Malaysians involving an allocation of RM1 billion.

The e-wallet assistance which is offered to all Malaysians with an annual income of RM100,000 and below, aged 21 and above within the B40 and M40 groups, was announced by Anwar during the launch of the MADANI Economy: Empowering the People framework on July 27.–Bernama