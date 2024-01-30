Regal send-off for 16th king at Parliament Square

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were at the Parliament Square this morning for the sending-off ceremony, marking the end of Their Majesties’ reign.

The royal couple arrived at Parliament Square to the strains of the ‘nafiri’ (trumpets) played by 22 members of the Ceremonial Mounted Squadron of the Sungai Buloh Camp, Selangor, led by Sergeant Ismail Katirin.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis; as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir.

Their Majesties were escorted to the Royal Dais, walked past by the lance-bearers, to receive the Royal Salute by the main guard-of-honour before the national anthem was played by the Central Band of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Lieutenant Muhammad Fauzee Japar.

Simultaneously, the Royal Standard of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was lowered, followed by a 21-gun salute by the 41 Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial).

Al-Sultan Abdullah then inspected the main guard-of-honour mounted by 103 members and four officers from the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Adibadiuezshah Ahmad.

The state event proceeded with the recital of a prayer by the Mufti of the Federal Territory Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah before the main guard-of-honour performed the Royal Salute, and the national anthem was played for the second time.

Their Majesties then shook hands to bid farewell to the members of the Cabinet, lawmakers, heads of government departments and agencies as well as foreign diplomatic corps.

After the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah waved to all attendees and placed their hand on their left chest as a sign of gratitude.

The sending-off ceremony was broadcast live on RTM, as well as other local television stations and social media.

At 9.20 am, Their Majesties continued their journey to the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

As the motorcade of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah proceeded along Jalan Parlimen, over 3,000 people from all walks of life, including civil servants and private sector employees, lined both sides of the road to bid farewell to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah. -Bernama