Remains of M’sian climber brought down from Mount Denali

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of Zulkifli Yusuf, who died after being stranded on Mount Denali in Alaska, have been brought down from the mountain.

The Alpine Club Malaysia stated this in a Facebook post today.

“We received information from the Consulate-General of Malaysia in Los Angeles and rescuers that the 37-year-old’s remains were brought down at 8.30 am on June 1 (local time).

“His remains are kept at a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska and will undergo further procedures. Malaysian consular representatives are helping his family deal with the insurance company to bring the body back to Malaysia,” it added.

The post added that two other climbers, Muhammad Illaham Ishak, 47, and Zainudin Lot, 47, are still being treated for frostbite in hospital.

The post also stated that the club’s representative Norsafrina Shamsir Md Nasir is currently in Talkeetna, Alaska to help bring back the remains and the other two climbers.

The club said that those who need more information or have any enquiries could contact its liaison officer Ayob at 017-3372696. ?

“For now, we request that their family members be given privacy and for all Malaysians to pray that all arrangements will proceed smoothly,” it added.

The Alpine Club Malaysia yesterday said that one of its three climbers who were stranded at an altitude of 19,700 feet on Mount Denali in Alaska, since Tuesday while climbing the tallest mountain in North America, has died.

The club said that Zulkifli reportedly died at 6 am (local time) on May 29 while taking shelter in a snow cave known as the ‘Football Field’.