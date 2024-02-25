Remand order against five over fatal attack in Semenyih extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order against five men, aged 22 to 52, who were arrested over an attack that resulted in in the death of a 42-year-old driver in an incident at Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2 on Tuesday (Feb 20), has been extended for another four days.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, in a brief statement, said all the suspects were remanded until Feb 29.

On Feb 23, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reportedly said that apart from the five suspects, the police also arrested two more men, aged 23 and 40, in Kajang who were believed to be involved in the incident and both were remanded for five days.

On Wednesday (Feb 21), media reported that the victim, who was driving a Proton Saga, had been dragged from his car and was beaten up by a group of men.

The incident is believed to have occurred after the victim was involved in an accident with a food delivery man as well as several other vehicles and refused to stop.

The victim was said to have been chased by members of the public to Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2 before his car skidded and hit the fencing of a residential area. - Bernama