Reports on purported casino are lies to tarnish image of Forest City - Johor MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has stressed that allegations regarding a so-called casino project in Forest City here are lies aimed at tarnishing the property development.

He said the allegations also seem to repeat efforts to create a negative perception to sabotage the development of Forest City as done by certain parties in 2018.

“News regarding the proposed casino construction and licence management in Forest City is pure defamation and baseless.

“It simply doesn’t make sense, other than aiming to intentionally mar the image of Forest City and Johor as a whole. Enough is enough,” he said when replying to an oral question from Liow Cai Tung (PH-Johor Jaya) in the Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

Liow wanted to know the latest regarding the Forest City development and the viral news allegations regarding the proposal to build a casino as part of the project.

Onn Hafiz (BN-Machap) said the development in Forest City will bring various benefits to the people and boost the economic development of Johor and Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, the development of Forest City has gained the confidence of the federal government. It is based on the belief that this development can play a significant role in boosting the Johor economy.

“Insya-Allah, with the solid support of the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, now is the best time to redevelop Forest City,“ he said.

On April 26, Berjaya Corporation Bhd (Berjaya Corp) reportedly lodged a police report regarding allegations in an article from an international news portal linking its founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan to discussions with the Prime Minister to open a casino in Forest City.

Following that, Anwar, Berjaya Corp and Genting Malaysia Bhd also denied the news report.