Residents throng Rahmah Sale event to gear up for Ramadan

ALOR SETAR: Over 500 residents of Kampung Gerigis, here, thronged the Az-Zakiah Mosque compound to purchase essential items sold under the Rahmah Sale programme organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to gear up for Ramadan.

Villagers began queuing at 8 am to get various items at between 10 and 30 per cent cheaper than market prices.

Nur Shuhaila Rosli, 33, who learned about the event from her friends, came to the mosque at 9 am to avoid missing out on buying essential items such as rice, sugar and cooking oil.

“...I bought two sacks of five kilogramme of rice for RM28 per sack compared to RM39 at grocery stores, and sugar costs RM2.85 per kilogramme. It’s cheap because a packet of cooking oil is RM2.50,” she told Bernama today.

She urged people to take advantage of the Rahmah Sale at their locations to help them save money, especially with Ramadan coming soon.

Solehah Ahmad, 63, said the Rahmah Sale programme has proven helpful for people affected by the rise in prices of goods.

“I bought many items such as sugar, cooking oil, flour, and sauces because Ramadan is approaching. It helps to lighten the burden with the current economic situation and the increasing prices,” she said.

Kampung Gerigis Neighbourhood Watch Area (KRT) treasurer Latifah Omar, 50, said the response to this second Rahmah Sale event was extraordinary, with a constant stream of visitors, mostly rice farmers, visiting the sales tent.

“Among the items offered are sardines, rice flour, glutinous rice flour, salted fish, fresh chicken, laundry detergent, instant noodles and dishwashing liquid.

“The residents are grateful because they can save on their expenses...especially for large families. We propose that this programme be organised from time to time to help the people,” she added. -Bernama