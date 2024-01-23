Retiree loses over RM1.4m in fake investment scheme

KUANTAN: A private sector retiree claimed he lost more than RM1.4 million after joining a share investment scheme which he discovered via Facebook in October.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 70-year-old victim was lured to the investment which promises excellent returns.

“The victim was attracted as he was given online investment classes for eight months before making his first investment worth RM20,000.

“The investment according to the victim gave RM4,000 return, causing him to be bold and withdrew his savings to raise his capital,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Yahaya said the victim claimed he made 19 transfers into eight accounts given by the suspect for the purpose, involving a total of RM1.4 million.

The victim filed a report at Raub police station near here yesterday, after failing to contact the suspect to withdraw the promised ‘profits’.

Yahaya advises the public to be cautious and check before participating in online investments, especially those that promise lucrative returns in a short period of time.

The public is also advised to check the account number and phone number received at https://semakmule.rmp. gov.my before making a transaction to reduce the risk of being deceived. -Bernama