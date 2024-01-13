Retirees frequent online scam victims in Perlis

KANGAR: Retirees are becoming more frequent victims of online scams, which caused losses by them totalling RM1.05 million (RM1,051,445.96) in Perlis last year.

State police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said that despite only 31 online scams cases recorded (from retirees), the total value of losses is high as these cases involve non-existent loans and phone scams.

“The police are also making efforts to reach out to the group to raise their awareness on white-collar crimes,” he told reporters after a gotong-royong programme jointly conducted by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the police with the Kangar municipality today.

Muhammad Abdul added that a total of 417 cases of online fraud were recorded in Perlis last year, resulting in losses totalling RM5.5 million. - Bernama