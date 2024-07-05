Rewcastle-Brown ordered to appear in court for appeal case management

KUALA TERENGGANU: The High Court here today ordered Clare Rewcastle-Brown, founder and editor of Sarawak Report, to appear in court for the management of her appeal case to overturn her conviction and two-year prison sentence for defaming the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani issued the directive to the British national during management proceedings of her appeal today. Rewcastle-Brown was found guilty under Section 500 of the Penal Code by the Magistrate’s Court here on Feb 7.

“Is the appellant present?” Hassan asked lawyer Guok Ngek Seong, representing Rewcastle-Brown, before Guok confirmed that his client was not.

Guok said through an appeal notice submitted on Feb 8, they have also requested a review of the case, claiming that the previous decision of the Magistrate’s Court was flawed. Additionally, they have not yet received the appeal records from the Magistrate’s Court.

Guok requested that the next case management be conducted online because he is currently in the federal capital and facing difficulties in finding a lawyer here.

In her previous application, Rewcastle-Brown had appealed for exemption from attending the appeal hearing.

“I direct you to ensure the appellant’s presence in court. There will be no Zoom or any other virtual proceedings,“ said Hassan before scheduling the next case management for June 6.

On Feb 7 this year, Rewcastle-Brown was sentenced to two years in prison by the Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty of defaming Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

According to the charge, Rewcastle-Brown, who resides in London, United Kingdom, wrote a book titled “The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of 1MDB Expose”, which contains accusations against the Terengganu Sultanah.

The defamatory statement highlighted on page three, paragraph four, line seven, was “the wife of the Sultan”, which Rewcastle-Brown knew would tarnish the reputation of Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

She was charged with committing the offence at 8 am, Sept 14, 2018, at Lot 60048, Taman Chendering Utama here, under Section 500 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.