RHB Bank appoints Phuah Shok Cheng as acting group CFO

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Bank Bhd has appointed Phuah Shok Cheng as its acting group chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan 1, 2024, to replace Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil, who will conclude his tenure of service with the group on Dec 31, 2023.

According to RHB, Phuah joined the group in May 2014 and has held various key roles within the group finance department, most recently as the head of group capital and balance sheet management.

“Before her tenure with RHB, Phuah was attached to Arthur Andersen & Co, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and Maybank, respectively, in different locations including London, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia,“ it said in a statement today.

Group managing director and group chief executive officer Mohd Rashid Mohamad said the group is confident that Phuah will be able to lead its finance team during this interim period, as her experience and familiarity with the group’s financial processes will help to ensure continuity and stability.

“The group is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in its financial functions.

“In the meantime, we have initiated the process of evaluating the right candidate to fill the senior leadership role,“ he said.–Bernama