Ringgit at a good level after fine first quarter growth - PM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Bernama) — The value of the ringgit is currently at a good level following the encouraging Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2024, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At 9 am today, the ringgit continued to strengthen to 4.6900/6950 against the US dollar, up from 4.6940/6990 on Monday.

“(The ringgit at RM4.69 this morning) is okay, the figures are strengthening and generally good.

“Our economy is thankfully good in the first quarter,“ he told reporters after the keynote address at the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance (GFIEF) today.

Malaysia’s economy grew at a higher rate of 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by stronger private spending and positive export growth.

