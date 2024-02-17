RM10 combo baskets among offers at Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Agro and Mega Sales in conjunction with the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme set to take place from Feb 23 to 25 at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex will feature a diverse range of essential items, and the public can expect attractive offers, including basket combos priced as low as RM10.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Business Development and Investment Division, chief assistant senior secretary, Mohd Taqiuddin Zakaria, listed 5,000 sacks of rice, 1,000 whole chickens, over 300 kilogrammes of seafood, and five tonnes of fruit as part of the offerings.

“This sale enables producers to directly market their products to consumers, thereby enhancing their income. Simultaneously, consumers can benefit from more affordable price offers, ranging from 10 to 30 percent discounts,“ he said on TV1’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Mohd Taqiuddin explained that the sales programme serves as a government intervention aimed at fortifying the food supply chain and alleviating the cost of living for the people.

Additionally, he highlighted that since April last year to date, a total of 6,346 MADANI Agro Sales have been conducted, accumulating a sales value of RM113 million and benefiting almost 2.89 million households.

The MADANI Rakyat programme Secretariat, in a prior statement, stated that the sales primarily centred around agriculture, food security, Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET), and the overall well-being of the people, with various services from the Federal Government and Selangor state government agencies.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Selangor government, the programme covers Selangor, Perak, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya.

The closing ceremony of the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 25 and attended by the leadership of the Federal and state governments.

It is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary programme which was held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December 2023. -Bernama