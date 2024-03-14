PETALING JAYA: Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has said stated that the minimum wage for university graduates set to RM3,000 is on the table for discussion.

In a news clip posted on X by Buletin TV3 showed Zambry stating that the matter was currently in the early stages of discussion between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Human Resources and that a White Paper proposal will be presented.

“We will leave it to these two ministries to prepare what are the new approaches or suggestions to be submitted,” Zambry said during an interview at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (March 13).

Zambry added that this new approach that may be implemented needs to take into account the Education Ministry’s views especially when it comes to the graduates’ salaries.

