RM6.2m in seizures from Ops Tiris throughout 2023 in Perak

IPOH: The Perak division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) recorded confiscations worth a total of RM6,216,457.37 through Ops Tiris last year.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalluddin Ismail said of the total, 90 per cent of it involved 56 cases of diesel fuel seizure amounting to RM5,584,687.46 involving 275,406 litres, including vehicles and other equipment.

“Ops Tiris 1.0 was implemented by KPDN from March 1 to Aug 31 last year and extended until Dec 31 through Ops Tiris 2.0, which was improved by expanding intelligence to the leakage of other subsidised goods such as cooking oil, rice and sugar,” he told a press conference during the disposal of confiscated items here today.

Items worth more than RM600,000, like oil pumps, hoses, IBC tanks, vehicles, biscuits, brand stickers and sports shoes were disposed of.

Kamalludin said the total disposal value accumulated over the past year amounted to RM1.5 million, which is an increase of 29.6 per cent compared to the RM1.2 million in 2022.

“The total value of the seizures for 2023 increased by 203 per cent compared to 2022, while an increase was also recorded in the value of the compound fines, which was 59 per cent for the same period,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Ops Tiris 3.0 this year will be more comprehensive and large-scale to deal with leakages and misappropriation since the government has announced a re-targeting of subsidies for controlled goods.

He said that as of Jan 1 to 12, confiscation worth RM1.9 million was successfully executed from 34 cases involving the misappropriation of controlled goods like diesel, and liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

“All the offences recorded were investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said. -Bernama