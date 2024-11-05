RM7 million allocated for upgrading of 38 Tamu Desa sites in Sabah - Ewon

KUALA PENYU: A total of RM7 million has been allocated for the upgrading of 38 Tamu Desa (village market) sites identified throughout Sabah, said Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said the allocation is for the first phase of the Tamu Desa Project in the state.

“For this programme, the district offices will be responsible as the implementing agency to ensure that the project is carried out according to the specified scope of work.

“The district offices will also provide monthly reports on the project’s implementation status to the ministry (MEDAC) and the District Council for Cooperatives, Hawkers and Petty Traders, chaired by the district officer,“ he said in a statement after the MADANI Tekun Carnival and One District One Industry Exhibition here today.

Ewon said these community markets, or weekly markets, where people of different ethnicities and religions in Sabah come together, are special because they offer a wide range of local products from the diverse communities in the state.

In line with this, Ewon said the ministry will launch the Tamu Desa Premises Development Programme, adding that the Federal government has agreed to allocate funds for the programme in Sabah.

“This programme will either create new trading spaces or upgrade existing ones by improving their infrastructure, to make marketing more effective and improve access to sales products at business locations,“ he said.

At the event, Ewon also announced an allocation of RM400,000 to begin the upgrading work on two market sites identified in Kuala Penyu through the Tamu Desa project and expressed hope that this initiative would create more conducive and comfortable trading spaces.