Labourer arrested for alleged rape of step-granddaughter

JERTIH: A teenage girl, who sought therapy for depression, revealed the heinous act of her step-grandfather who allegedly raped her three years ago.

The incident came to light during the 14-year-old’s therapy session at the Besut Hospital here yesterday, said Besut District police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad.

“The hospital lodged a police report yesterday. The victim claimed she was last raped by her step-grandfather in September 2021.

“During the session, the doctor found injuries on the victim’s hand as a result of self-harming due to her depression following the rape,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the Form Two student at a school in Besut claimed the incident happened at her grandmother’s house, where she lived after her parents were separated, and the suspect had threatened her not to tell anyone.

The 55-year-old suspect, who is a labourer, was arrested at 10 pm yesterday, and he has been remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation of the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in SEREMBAN yesterday, police arrested a man suspected of raping his biological daughter for the past six years.

The victim, who is 24 years old now, gave birth to a baby girl in Gemencheh four years ago, believed to be fathered by the suspect.

Tampin District police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the 52-year-old man was arrested at 10 pm after the victim’s aunt lodged a report about half an hour earlier.

“The rape took place between 2019 and July this year. The unemployed victim did not file a report out of fear.

“The man is in remand for seven days to assist the investigation under Section 376B of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement here today.