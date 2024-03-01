RM700m publicity expenditure: Communications Ministry ready to assist MACC probe - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications is ready to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into the RM700 million expenditure on promotions and publicity by the previous two administrations, said its minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

“For investigative bodies, if the need arises, it is their right to conduct investigations, including in this ministry,“ said Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, during a press conference here today.

However, Fahmi said that so far, there has been no notification from the MACC requesting his ministry to assist in the investigation.

MACC Senior Director of Investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim was reported as saying today that the commission is currently investigating the government’s expenditure processes and procedures between 2020 and 2022, involving RM700 million allocated for promotional and publicity purposes.

The investigation was initiated based on preliminary information disclosed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in response to a question from Member of Parliament for Batu P. Prabakaran last November in the Dewan Rakyat.

Prabakaran had requested the Prime Minister to disclose the total amount spent by the government on promotional and publicity work in showcasing the government’s achievements through all media platforms, including print, digital, and television, from 2020 until now.

Following that, Fahmi, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasised that the public has the right to know how the RM700 million for advertisements and publicity was spent by the two previous administrations. -Bernama