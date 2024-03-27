RM7.5m allocated for water supply to affected residents in 12 Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has earmarked RM7.5 million to distribute clean water to 58,080 families across 12 districts affected by water shortages due to the ongoing hot weather and drought.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor identified the affected districts as Tongod, Tuaran, Papar, Keningau, Semporna, Kota Belud, Tenom, Pitas, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Kudat and Tawau.

He explained that the assistance, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), covers 355 villages, with the Sabah State Water Department and the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) in affected areas distributing water to residents.

“The water treatment plants in catchment areas are increasingly drying up due to the drought since mid-February, and more areas will be affected if the situation persists,“ he said during an aid distribution ceremony to the Fire and Rescue Department at Menara Kinabalu today.

He added that the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has recommended cloud seeding operations in affected areas due to the hot and dry weather starting tomorrow until Saturday (March 30).

“The cloud seeding operation will be based on atmospheric cloud forecasts suitable for rain generation if cloud seeding is executed. Costs will be covered by NADMA, with METMalaysia providing human resources and technical assistance,“ he said.

Hajiji said that the Royal Malaysian Air Force based in Labuan will provide logistical support in collaboration with the Chief Minister’s Department (Internal Affairs and Research Office).

“We hope the cloud seeding operation will proceed smoothly and result in rain in the affected areas of Sabah,“ he said.

He added that the state government has also allocated RM267,444 to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for purchasing additional equipment to extinguish forest and bushfires in the affected areas of the state.

The equipment includes 27 mobile pumps, 75 motorised backpack pumps and 906 units of fire beaters and fire flappers. Up to yesterday, a total of 1,392 forest and bushfire incidents were reported, destroying an area of ​​3,800.9 hectares in the state.

He said that out of this total, approximately 3.46 hectares of the fire area at the Kayu Madang landfill site here still is yet to be fully contained.

“To date, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has deployed 319 firefighters throughout Sabah to extinguish these fires. The state government also pledges to assist the department in controlling the fires,“ he said. -Bernama