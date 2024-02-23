RMN personnel charged with bribery involving RM46,000 in connection with LPPSA loans

KUALA LUMPUR: A member of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RLDM) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight charges of bribery involving RM46,000 regarding loan applications under the Public Sector Housing Financing Board (LPPSA).

Leading Rate Khairul Anuar Mat Sidek, 32, who is with the Personnel Service Division (Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters Housing Loan Cell Kuala Lumpur), was alleged to have received RM46,000 from Norernawati Chin, the owner of the Nur Pro Consultant, in connection with the LPPSA loan application of 10 individuals.

The offence, allegedly committed at Desa Setia Wira Quarters here, between Jan 6, 2021, and May 24, 2022, was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine, if convicted.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed the accused, represented by lawyer Ahmad Syahmi Amran, bail of RM12,000 and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

She also set April 19 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from MACC Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif prosecuted.-Bernama