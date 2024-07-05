Road tax renewal service optional, says firm

KUALA LUMPUR: BJAK Sdn Bhd (BJAK), an online insurance aggregator, confirmed yesterday that its road tax renewal service is optional.

The company said its primary service is auto insurance comparison and renewal, coupled with VIP services for its customers.

While other platforms typically charge fees ranging from RM3 to RM11 for road tax renewal, BJAK has made the optional service complimentary. It had previously passed on any charges to official Road Transport Department (RTD) providers.

BJAK’s free road tax renewal service is part of an initiative to make renewal more convenient and cost effective for its customers.

The firm has acknowledged issues raised by RTD and is actively working with it to find a win-win situation that benefits consumers.

It added that the free road tax renewal is part of a private initiative aimed at enhancing customer experience and is not affiliated with any government mandate or regulation.

The clarification came after the Transport Ministry and RTD said they had not granted approval to BJAK to conduct road tax renewal transactions.

RTD explained there is no integration between its MySIKAP system and the system used by BJAK.