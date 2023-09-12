RTD provides various facilities in MADANI govt one year anniversary programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is providing services for the renewal of driving licences in Malaysia (CDL & PDL), vocational driving licence renewals (PSV & L), and private/commercial motor vehicle licence renewals (LKM) under the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

The MADANI Government Anniversary Programme secretariat announced today that the RTD is offering the renewal of CDL & LKM documents online through the JPJ mySIKAP portal, as well as the payment of fines, except for cases listed on the blacklist.

However, according to the statement, no discounts are offered to fines issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD).

“Only the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on fines except for accident fines, cases with arrest warrants or undergoing trial, and offences that cannot be compounded, such as driving without a licence, reckless driving, expired vehicle licences, and insurance,“ according to the statement.

Payment for PDRM fines can be made from yesterday until tomorrow at the programme site, and the public is advised to check in advance through the MyBayar PDRM portal and application to facilitate the payment process or visit www.malaysiamadani.gov.my and Malaysia MADANI’s official social media platforms.

The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is taking place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil starting yesterday to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced to the people by the Unity Government since taking over the administration on Nov 24 last year.

It also aims to increase public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction to build trust and confidence between the government and the people through periodic reporting of achievements. - Bernama