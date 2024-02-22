Rulers discuss proposed constitutional amendment on citizenship at 265th meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Various matters including the proposed Police (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 regarding citizenship issues were discussed at the 265th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara here.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the meeting also discussed the appointment of members of the Election Commission and Public Service Commission.

“Other matters involving the Islamic affairs and issues under the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), including the appointment of the MKI chairman, were also discussed,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Danial said the Conference of Rulers was also presented with a briefing on national security by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and on national defence by Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presided over the two-day meeting.

Syed Danial said, that on the first day of the meeting yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin also conveyed condolences on the passing of former Governor of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and welcomed the new Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on board.

He said that as the 265th Meeting was the first graced by the 17th King of Malaysia, the Selangor ruler, on behalf of the Conference, also expressed congratulations and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present were the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Johor was represented by Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim; Perlis by Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail; Pahang by Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Kelantan by Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra.

The meeting was also attended by the Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, the Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and the Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Governor of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was absent on the second day today as he was attending the state funeral of Abdul Taib Mahmud in Sarawak.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was in attendance.-Bernama