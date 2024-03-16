Russians in Malaysia have opportunity to vote in 2024 Presidential Election

KUALA LUMPUR: Russian citizens living in Malaysia have the opportunity to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election, said Russia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl Latypov.

He said the voting for the election, which is being held from March 15-17, is not only in Russia but also in countries with a big Russian community.

The ambassador further said that it is the first time the vast country is witnessing the presidential election being held for three days instead of one day.

Latypov told Bernama that Russian citizens living in Malaysia can cast their votes at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Malaysia at 263 Jalan Ampang, here on Sunday, March 17, between 8am-8pm.

“Taking into account the recent increase in the number of tourists from Russia to Malaysia, active participation of Russians in Malaysia in the elections is expected,” the ambassador said.

Latypov said in addition to this, preliminary voting took place in Pulau Pinang at the office of the Russian Honorary Consulate on March 10.

This will be the eighth Presidential election in Russia, a country with a population of more than 145 million. According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) (Tsentrizbirkom), about 112 million people of the age of 18 and above is eligible to vote to elect the president who will serve for six years.

CEC also estimates that some 1.9 million Russian citizens living abroad are eligible to vote.

Latypov explained that this time around, four candidates are contesting for the highest official position in the Russian Federation, including current President Vladimir Putin (Independent).

The CEC has registered Putin as a self-nominated presidential candidate. Putin received 76.69 per cent votes in the last Presidential election in 2018.

Other candidates are Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF), Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), and Vladislav Davankov of poltical party New People.

Putin, 71, is contesting in the presidential election for the fifth time now. He was elected as president in 2000, 2004, 2012 and again in 2018. He served as Prime Minister between 2008-2012.

On Friday, Putin cast his vote online in the presidential election.

The Russian ambassador also said that more than 700 observers – including six from Malaysia – from more than 100 countries are observing the election process.

Latypov explained that the federal election authority, CEC, stipulates that if no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the votes, a second round will take place three weeks later on April 7.

The winner is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 7, 2024.