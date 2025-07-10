MOE rolls out key measures to ease teacher workload

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry, through its National Education Advisory Council, has introduced seven key measures to ease the burden on teachers — a move Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pic) says is crucial to resolving a long-standing issue that demands decisive and comprehensive action.

In a Facebook post, today, Fadhlina said teachers’ workload has been a priority since the start of her tenure, and the ministry remains committed to long-term reforms that address concerns voiced by educators nationwide.

Among the steps outlined are limiting the organisation of low-impact school events, reducing the frequency of administrative reviews under the Malaysian Education Quality Standard, allowing flexible times for recording student attendance, and appointing non-teachers to invigilate public examinations.

Other efforts include simplifying daily lesson plans to cover only objectives, teaching content and reflection; restricting Teacher’s Day celebrations to the school and national levels; and enhancing teacher autonomy in delivering classroom lessons and assessments.

“These initiatives have already shown significant success, including the appointment of over 11,000 public examination invigilators from outside the teaching profession, which has helped ease the burden on teachers,” she said.

However, she stressed that the implementation of these reforms must be strengthened to ensure their full impact is felt across the education system.

She called on all state education departments, district education offices, and school administrators to ensure effective on-ground execution.

“The Director-General of Education has been tasked with overseeing the initiative, with quarterly progress reports to be submitted to her and the ministry’s top management.

“I demand the full commitment of the entire education leadership at every level to ensure the issue of teacher workload is addressed together.

“The wellbeing of teachers is the heartbeat of our national education reform,” she added.