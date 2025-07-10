KL Tower glows blue for National Unity Week 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Tower will be illuminated in blue on July 18 and 19 as part of National Unity Week 2025, reinforcing the message of harmony among Malaysians.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of National Unity (KPN), aims to foster mutual respect and togetherness in the country’s diverse society.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang emphasised the significance of the blue lighting, stating, “The blue lights represent peace and solidarity — a reminder that despite our differences, we are stronger together.”

He also acknowledged KL Tower’s role as a key partner in promoting unity.

LSH Service Master CEO Khairil Faizal Othman, whose company manages the tower, highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining national harmony.

“Unity is a shared responsibility. Through this simple but meaningful gesture, we hope to remind everyone that national harmony is something we must all uphold,” he said.

National Unity Week, an annual event organised by KPN, focuses on enhancing cultural understanding and national pride.

This year’s celebration will be held from July 17 to 20 at Batu Kawan Stadium in Penang, featuring cultural performances and community activities that showcase Malaysia’s rich diversity. – Bernama