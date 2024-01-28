Saarani calls for mutual respect, caution to prevent discord

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, called on all state-level parties within the Unity Government to demonstrate mutual respect and exercise caution in avoiding comments that might touch upon racial and religious sensitivities, to prevent any potential discord.

Saarani highlighted the importance of effectively managing every difference to transform it into a source of strength, thereby reinforcing the stability of the government.

He emphasised that party leaders should consistently prioritise unity to counteract the divisive tactics often employed by the opposition, particularly in steering clear of racial tensions.

“In any situation, we must manage our differences until we can finally unite in making the best decisions for the state and its people. For me, that is one of the beauties of managing differences,“ he said in his policy speech at the state-level Unity Government convention at the Casuarina Hotel, here today.

“Our thinking should be guided by the commitment to succeed in all our plans. Every step we plan, outline, and take must be directed towards only one goal, namely, to prosper the state and for the well-being of the people,“ he said.

He also said the state-level convention will be extended to include Perak parliamentary and state constituencies this year, to facilitate the exchange of views and opinions, and foster improved understanding.

Meanwhile, on a separate note, Saarani said the state government will study the impact of implementing the proposed non-pensionable scheme involving new permanent civil servants.

“We have not received any explanation yet. I would like to read and understand the cabinet’s scheme first.

“We will also examine its impact on the state’s administrative system,“ he added. - Bernama