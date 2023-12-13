Saarani: RM40b AHTV project on track to start next year

IPOH: The Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim, Perak, involving an investment of RM40 billion, is expected to start next year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said the state government is waiting for the outline of the AHTV development master plan to be submitted by the parties involved, namely DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely).

Saarani noted that the state government was informed of the new master plan during a meeting with Geely yesterday.

“Once we have determined the master plan, we (the state government) will be able to launch the next implementation steps.

“There are some matters about land and utility issues involving the Perak Water Board and Tenaga Nasional Bhd as well as regulations related to the Tanjung Malim district council,” he told reporters after the awards ceremony for the Kinta district’s “Teacher Saarani’s Foster Children” and “Teacher Saarani’s Tuition Students Initiative”, which are programmes under the Transition Towards A Prosperous Perak 2022-2023, here today.

Saarani noted that the state government is ready to provide and improve facilities and infrastructure around the AHTV area.

“The state government will facilitate the implementation of the development as Geely would want to expedite the development of AHTV,” he said.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said that the AHTV would transform Tanjung Malim into a global automotive hub for new energy vehicles. -Bernama