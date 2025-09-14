MOE refining proposals to address bullying in schools nationwide

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education is refining various proposals and measures to enhance student safety, including suggestions to deploy auxiliary police personnel and set up police booths in schools to curb bullying incidents.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said all proposals are being carefully reviewed before the ministry finalises the actions to be taken.

She stated they are currently considering all views through the school safety reform committee and the ongoing safety audit process.

The ministry is also gathering feedback through town hall sessions together with the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Communications as part of efforts to study the proposed anti-bullying bill.

Fadhlina, who is Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, was responding to calls from several quarters urging the ministry to place auxiliary police and police booths in schools to address the increasingly serious problem of bullying.

She said the ministry has already implemented several initiatives to safeguard students and staff, including stricter enforcement of existing regulations and ensuring compliance with established safety guidelines.

On the Pra Universiti MADANI Congress, Fadhlina said its organisation at the state level reflected the initiative and commitment of Form Six students who successfully coordinated the programme.

She confirmed having received the proposals put forward during the state-level congress and assured that they would be given serious consideration, with some already approved including proposals to organise workshops and academic programmes.

Fadhlina added that this is the second congress after Kelantan and it is the result of the extraordinary dedication of Form Six students. – Bernama