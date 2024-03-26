Saarani: Water tariff hike in Perak to be announced after Aidilfitri

IPOH: The new water tariff adjustment for domestic users in Perak will be announced after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the increase in the water tariff rate was finalised at the state government meeting today, and he gave an assurance that it (increase) will not burden consumers in the state.

“We will make the announcement after Aidilfitri because we want the people to celebrate. However, it (increase) is not too much of a burden...we just do not want people to worry about it (water tariff hike),“ he told reporters after inaugurating the Riang Ria Raya agro-based industry products promotion and sales programme, organised by Perak Agriculture Department here today.

Previously, the media reported that the water tariff adjustment will be implemented under the Tariff Setting Mechanism for the domestic consumer category in Peninsular Malaysia and Federal Territory of Labuan effective Feb 1, and that it will see an average increase of 22 sen per cubic metre ((m3).

According to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the adjustment is also based on the needs and requests of the state government, however, the federal government through SPAN will monitor closely to ensure that water service improvements are carried out in line with the tariff hike.

Based on a review on the Perak Water Board’s official website, the water tariff charged to domestic users in Perak is currently 30 sen for a consumption of zero to 10m3, 70 sen (11-20m3) and RM1.03 (over 20m3).

In another development, Saarani said said the application to solve the flood problem in four locations involving three districts namely Larut, Matang and Selama district as well as Kinta and Kerian will be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“If the federal government’s commitment is followed, it will provide assistance and everything will be expedited because it is a necessity,“ he said.

Yesterday, Saarani was reported to have said that the state government needs funds amounting to RM640 million from the federal government to solve the flooding problems at the four locations in these three districts.

He also said this allocation covers the implementation of phase three of the Sungai Kinta Flood Mitigation Project which requires an allocation of up to RM300 million and Sungai Sama Gajah Flood Mitigation Project in Kerian involving an amount of RM250 million.

Saarani added that the other two locations in the Larut, Matang and Selama district involved the Kuala Sepetang Town Flood Mitigation Plan, which costs RM55 million, and the Sungai Trong Flood Mitigation Plan. involving an amount of RM35 million. -Bernama