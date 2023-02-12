Sabah committed to developing youth as a future leaders

KOTA KINABALU: The allocation of RM16.89 million for youth development programmes in the 2024 State Budget clearly shows the government’s commitment to developing Sabah youths as future leaders.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the amount was slightly higher than this year’s allocation of RM16.42 million for the implementation of youth leadership development programmes covering voluntarism and social unity activities.

For next year, he said, the state government will continue to implement various programmes including leadership, skill and entrepreneurial activities to empower youths in line with the Sabah Youth Policy.

“Last year the state government allocated RM10 million to introduce a new initiative, the Sabah Youth Entrepreneurs Success Scheme (SYABAS), as youths are assets and must be given opportunities in the state’s economic development,“ he said at the inaugural state-level Sabah Youth Carnival 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

Also present were State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin and State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

SYABAS is an initiative to assist youth entrepreneurs in starting and recovering their businesses from the impact of COVID-19.

As of October this year, about 2,655 youths have received RM2,000 each and another 238 youths receiving RM5,000 each under the scheme.

Hajiji said the state government had also allocated RM44 million through 10 initiatives to assist youths pursuing tertiary education at private and public higher learning institutions.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the one-day Sabah Youth Carnival was filled with various activities categorised under seven main segments specifically to cater to Sabah’s youth, including human capital and volunteerism, as well as economy and youth talent.

In addition to the career segment, nationalism and patriotism, he said, the segments on lifestyle, hobby and culture are also included to cater to the interests, talents and potential of Sabah youths.

“With the rapid changes, many issues arise, including jobs replaced by ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Business Ownership’, changes in world currency and geopolitics.

“Then the youth need to prepare themselves with knowledge, understanding and skills to face post-normal challenges,“ he added.–Bernama