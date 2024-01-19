Sabah drug kingpin, other syndicate members to be charged soon - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The head of a Sabah drug trafficking syndicate, who has the Datuk title, and several other members of the group arrested last month are expected to be charged soon, according to police.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said police were wrapping up their investigations and trying to trace more assets belonging to the syndicate members.

“Several accounts (belonging to the members) have been frozen and we are in the process of tracing other assets,” he told a news conference at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

On Dec 26, police scored their biggest success against syabu trafficking in Sabah since 2015 when they arrested 10 men, including the Datuk.

On Jan 8, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said an enforcement agency officer had also been arrested to help in investigations, bringing to 11 the number of people nabbed in connection with the case. - Bernama